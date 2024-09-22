Dodgers could lose star outfielder to Cardinals in free agency

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently maintain a three-game lead in the NL West over the San Diego Padres. While they’ve already secured a playoff spot, the team is focused on clinching the division title in the final days of the regular season.

Shohei Ohtani’s Brilliance Shines, But Hernandez Faces Uncertain Future

The incredible performance of Shohei Ohtani continues to captivate the baseball world. However, another key contributor to the Dodgers’ success this season, Teoscar Hernández, is likely headed for free agency, where he may depart for a new team.

Teoscar Hernández’s Impressive Season with the Dodgers

Hernández, a 31-year-old right-handed slugger, has played 147 games this season, delivering solid numbers. He’s hitting .267/.334/.489 with a career-high 30 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. His 129 wRC+ places him 29% above the average MLB hitter, showcasing his value as a consistent offensive weapon.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Eyeing Free Agency: What’s Next for Hernández?

As Hernández prepares for free agency, he’s looking to make a significant impact in the postseason to boost his stock further. His projected salary in free agency stands at three years and $72.9 million, averaging $24.3 million per season. At 31 years old, Hernández would likely accept such an offer, but there’s a chance he could command even more, given his consistent production.

Cardinals Expected to Pursue Hernández

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to be strong contenders for Hernández, aiming to strengthen their batting order and outfield defense.

“Perhaps signing an offensive-minded outfielder — no, we’re not talking about Juan Soto, but rather someone such as Anthony Santander or Teoscar Hernández — would help revive the lineup,” Feinsand reports.

The Cardinals have offloaded several outfielders in recent seasons, and with financial flexibility, they could aggressively pursue Hernández, depending on their offseason strategy.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Defensive Performance: A Mixed Bag for Hernández

Defensively, Hernández has played 1,248 innings in the outfield this season, holding a .988 fielding percentage. However, he has struggled with -2 defensive runs saved and -10 outs above average, marking one of his weaker defensive years. Much of his defensive vulnerability has come from left field, where he’s had difficulties at times. On the other hand, he has excelled in right field, his traditional position, showing more consistent and reliable defense.

Dodgers’ Salary Constraints May End Hernández’s Time in LA

Given the Dodgers’ salary structure and future financial commitments, it seems unlikely that they will be able to retain Hernández beyond this season. Despite this, the Dodgers hope Hernández can play a crucial role in their quest for a World Series title before his probable departure in free agency.

