Could the Dodgers steal top free agent from other top contenders?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Star free agent Juan Soto has already met with the Boston Red Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Mets, and the New York Yankees. Up next are the Los Angeles Dodgers, who managed to arrange a meeting for Tuesday and will make their pitch to the All-Star outfielder.

Could the Dodgers steal Juan Soto in free agency?

Are the Dodgers a real threat to sign Soto and steal him away from other contenders? Before this week, recent reports suggested that they weren’t going to chase after him and would instead consider him if his market stall. However, the idea of LA bringing him in and convincing him to join regained some traction after it was confirmed on Monday they would be meeting with him.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Dodgers insider Alden Gonzalez offered some insight and said that it makes sense for the team to pursue Soto.

“Sources: The Dodgers are meeting with Juan Soto tomorrow, as @Feinsand first reported. Yes, it’d be absurd of them to follow a billion-dollar offseason with a $600M contract. But Shohei Ohtani’s first year in LA blew away all their financial projections. And they need an OF,” he wrote on X.

The Dodgers would be unstoppable with Soto

The Dodgers lost Teoscar Hernandez so they have a need for a powerful outfielder. It would very well be Hernandez himself if he re-signs, but if he doesn’t, LA has shown the allure, creativity, and deep pockets to seduce a guy like Soto.

Working against the Dodgers is the fact that Soto’s preference appears to be signing on the East Coast. However, the team does have the ability to sell him the idea of joining a perennial contender and retiring with multiple rings and accolades.

If the Dodgers somehow secure Soto, their lineup would be virtually unstoppable with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Soto himself assembling perhaps the most fearsome top four in the history of the game.