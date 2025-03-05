Chargers could make blockbuster trade for star receiver

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have been in the market for a true number-one receiver since parting ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Fortunately, they might have found one in Ladd McConkey, but why not add another?

They aggressively pursued Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf last year but never managed to get a deal across the finish line. Now, with Metcalf officially requesting a trade, the Chargers have a prime opportunity to land him without breaking the bank.

Why Metcalf Makes Sense for the Chargers

The Chargers have a collection of young receivers, including McConkey and Quentin Johnston, but neither has proven they can be a dominant go-to option. Slot receiver Joshua Palmer is also heading to free agency, leaving a noticeable gap in the team’s pass-catching corps.

Metcalf, 27, is entering the final year of his three-year, $72 million deal. Seattle has an out that would leave them with $21 million in dead money, but if they can find a trade partner willing to take on the rest of his contract, a move makes sense for both sides. Given Metcalf’s contract situation and the fact that the Seahawks are reworking their roster, he might not cost more than a mid-round pick to acquire.

Metcalf’s Fit in the Chargers’ Offense

With Justin Herbert under center, Metcalf could experience a resurgence. He posted 992 yards and five touchdowns last season, which was a step down from his 1,114-yard, eight-touchdown campaign in 2023. Even in a “down year,” he remains one of the league’s most physically dominant receivers, capable of stretching the field and overpowering defenders.

Pairing him with Herbert would give the Chargers a legitimate outside weapon who can take the pressure off McConkey and Johnston, allowing them to develop without being forced into top-receiver roles. Metcalf’s ability to win one-on-one matchups would immediately open up the passing attack and provide the kind of big-play potential this offense has been missing.

Cap Space and Trade Possibilities

The Chargers have about $65 million in cap space before factoring in their draft class, which will eat up roughly $10 million. That still leaves them with plenty of financial flexibility to take on Metcalf’s deal and possibly extend him beyond 2025.

If Seattle is truly looking to move on, the Chargers are one of the few teams that can absorb Metcalf’s salary without making drastic cuts. A mid-round pick or a package including a depth player could be enough to strike a deal.

For an offense that needs a veteran presence to complement its young core, Metcalf could be the missing piece that helps Herbert and the Chargers take a big step forward in 2025.