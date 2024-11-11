Nets: Good news and bad news from 105-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets have proven to be more competitive than most thought this season. Saturday night taking on the red-hot 10-0 Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn led most of the way and looked to be on the verge of knocking off the Central Division juggernaut, before ultimately falling short in the fourth quarter, losing by a score of 105-100.

The Nets’ defense held strong

Cleveland entered the game leading in team 3-point percentage at an eye-watering 42.7% and averaged 37 three-point attempts per game. The Nets’ tough perimeter defense held the Cavs to a season-low 28 three-point attempts while keeping Cleveland’s marksmen in check by limiting them to just a 35.7% connection rate.

Cleveland has had the most prolific offense in the league this season, entering the game averaging 124.5 points per game. However, Brooklyn was able to hold them to a season-low 105 points on Saturday. As a result, the Nets have improved their team defensive rating on the season to 113.4, which ranks 16th best in the NBA.

While that may seem like only an average number, the Nets have shown a buy-in to head coach Jordi Fernandez’s high-pressure defensive system and an ability to execute at a high level against even the most high-octane offenses.

Cam Thomas’s night was a mixed bag

Thomas has been the biggest draw this season for the Nets, as the 23-year-old is a dazzling scorer and looks to take his game to the next level. He’s already started to silence his doubters flourishing as the offensive’s unquestioned number-one option for the first time in his career while improving his playmaking ability.

Against Cleveland, Thomas put up 22 points in his second straight 20+ point performance following a brief two-game scoring slump. However, he was not incredibly efficient, going 6-17 from the field and 2-7 from three.

Scoring was not all he brought to the table, as he posted a team-high six assists, which also matched his season-high. Unfortunately, those 6 assists also came with six turnovers, negating the benefit of his facilitation for others. Still, it’s clear to see that he’s actively analyzing the defense and trying to make the highest percentage play possible, whether that be his shot or setting the table for others.

While he may never be a natural facilitator, if he continues this trajectory, he can become a reliable secondary playmaker while maintaining his explosive scoring capabilities. If that happens, the rest of the league will be put on notice.

The veterans continue to shine

In the lead-up to the season, it was questionable who beyond Cam Thomas could reliably be expected to handle the scoring load. While there were some intriguing options, none seemed to be players who could be counted on the put the ball in the basket without being set up by a teammate regularly.

However, in the young season, some of the veterans have stepped up and filled the role of scoring alongside Thomas. First and foremost, Dennis Schroder has been spectacular this season and is putting together a borderline All-Star worthy performance.

The German-born point guard is averaging 20.1 points and 6.6 assists per game on sparkling 48.6% shooting from the field and spectacular 46.3% shooting from downtown. That exceptional production continued against Cleveland as Schroder scored 22 points to go along with 5 assists while shooting 50% from the field and beyond the arc. He’s now put up 20+ points in 7 of the Nets’ 10 games while leading the charge defensively, relentlessly pressuring opposing ballhandlers to disrupt the initiation of offensive sets.

Cameron Johnson put up a team-high 23 points against Cleveland on 8-13 shooting and going 4-7 from deep. Johnson has been frequently mentioned in these recaps as a bright spot and is now averaging a career-best 17.4 points per game on the season.

Known as a marksman on spot-up threes, Johnson has done much more this season. He attacked closeouts hard and then made the right decision as to whether to pass out or continue to the basketball. He’s also excelled with his off-ball movement, proving to be an effective cutter and making teams pay if they lose track of him.

These two are the leaders of the veteran group that has provided the structure and cultural foundation to support the young core’s development and lead the Nets to a surprising level of early-season success.

The second unit’s struggles continue

As was the case against Boston, the Nets’ bench unit struggled again against Cleveland. The reserves, without Ben Simmons to run the offense, contributed just 13 points while shooting 5-16 from the field (31.2%) and 3-15 from deep (20%),

Noah Clowney’s struggles continued in his return to the lineup, Ziaire Williams has come back to earth after a hot start, and Summer League MVP Jalen Wilson has struggled to hit the three-ball this season, shooting just 21.2% from beyond the arc this season.

Simply put, the Nets win this game with average production off the bench, and the failures of the second unit will result in losing winnable games going forward. More importantly, many of the young players Brooklyn is trying to develop are in bench roles, and they’ll need to start putting together some consistency to develop as the team hopes.

Up Next for Brooklyn

Brooklyn takes on the Pelicans in New Orleans on Monday night. New Orleans is sitting at 3-7 and will be without oft-injured franchise player Zion Williamson for the foreseeable future. On the other hand, New Orleans is welcoming back rising young player Trey Murphy III who will be on a minutes restriction as he makes his season debut after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Despite the Nets early season success, they are 1.5-point underdogs on the road as they look to snap their two-game losing streak against a Pelicans team that desperately needs a win before a stretch against Western Conference heavy-weights on their schedule.

If Cam Thomas and the starters continue their dazzling play and the second unit rebounds and finds its rhythm, Brooklyn should come away victorious in the Big Easy.