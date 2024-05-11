Arsenal set to sell injury-prone midfielder this summer

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Arsenal is right in the thick of a Premier League title race with Manchester City as the Gunners are trying to capture their first league title since their invincible season in 2003-04.

Despite this, the red and white are already looking towards the summer and are supposedly set to sell an injury-prone midfielder.

Arsenal is set to sell Thomas Partey

According to a report from Caught Offsides, Arsenal is now open to offers for defensive midfielder Thomas Partey and has placed a price tag of €15m on the Ghana international.

The funds from the transfer would be used to help purchase other summer transfers and also get his £160k-a-week wages off of their books.

Partey’s current contract expires in 2025, making this summer window one of the last chances for the Gunners to sell him.

The 30-year-old came to Arsenal on a transfer fee of around £45m from Atletico Madrid in 2020

Since donning the Gunners crest, Partey has made 113 appearances, scoring five goals and assisting four.

Partey has struggled to stay healthy this season but has recently become fit and started three out of the last four league matches for Arsenal. The Gunners have yet to lose a game the 30-year-old has appeared in this season.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple clubs set to be interested in Partey

According to the report from Caught Offsides, Saudi Pro League clubs are ready to pay Arsenal’s €15m asking price for Partey. Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal have expressed the most interest, but clubs like Al-Nassr could also be interested if their other options fall through.

Outside of the Saudi Pro League, Partey has drawn interest from other top clubs, such as FC Barcelona and Juventus, ahead of the summer transfer window.

For now, Partey and Arsenal are focused on chasing down Manchester City, but it appears that whether or not the Gunners lift the Premier League trophy, his time with the club is coming to an end.