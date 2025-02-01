Could the Warriors make a trade for Bucks’ MVP superstar?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have been prodded to capitalize on any playoff failure that the Milwaukee Bucks may soon encounter and trade for their superstar forward.

Warriors trade for Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo possible

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins was a guest on the “Road Trippin” podcast on Wednesday. There, Perkins rationalized how Bucks former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could finalize his desire to depart from Milwaukee if they don’t make the Finals, and how that could be gold for a Warriors team looking for another marquee talent (h/t The Sporting News’ Jonah Kubicek):

“If Milwaukee doesn’t make it to the Conference Finals, it’s a failed season, right?” asked Kendrick Perkins on Wednesday’s episode of the “Road Trippin” podcast. “If you’re Giannis, why would you have hope or even some type of belief that you could get back to where you need to be with this organization? That’s the only guy that I could see come available that could actually move the needle with the Golden State Warriors that would pair alongside Stephen Curry.”

Antetokounmpo could be had if Bucks flop in playoffs

Antetokounmpo expressed discontent with the Bucks early in the season. They began the campaign at 2-8 and did not return to .500 until Nov. 26. Nevertheless, after they won the 2024 NBA Cup, things began looking up for the current No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, who is now 26-19.

Nevertheless, the “Greek Freak” is serious about winning championships at all costs. Thus, if the Bucks fail to win again in 2025 with talent in All-Star Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton around him, there’s no telling if he’ll put his foot down to force his way out of Milwaukee.

Warriors would form another superteam with Giannis

Thus, the Warriors (24-23), who have struggled immensely in 2024-25, could wait until the time is ripe to send a lucrative offer to the Bucks. That would allow them to place Antetokounmpo next to their own two-time league MVP in Stephen Curry and form another juggernaut to elongate their dynasty.

Golden State has had reservations about trading for Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler, and is eyeing Chicago Bulls former All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Nonetheless, a chance at Antetokounmpo would take precedence over any opportunities they have available to them now.