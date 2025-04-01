Yankees landed star outfielder for ‘nothing’

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Sometimes in baseball, the best moves are the quiet ones. And the New York Yankees might’ve just executed one of the most lopsided trades in recent memory — acquiring Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs for, well, next to nothing.

On paper, the Cubs received Cody Poteet and cash considerations. But in reality? They’ve already moved on from Poteet this offseason, which means they effectively shipped off a Gold Glove outfielder for a little payroll relief.

As Joel Sherman of the New York Post put it, “Instead of talking about the bats, we should be asking how the Yankees got Bellinger for nothing, how does that happen?”

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Bargain Price for an MVP-Caliber Talent

Bellinger isn’t just a name. He’s a former MVP with a history of crushing baseballs and robbing hits with elite defense. While he had a modest 2024 with the Cubs, hitting .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and a 109 wRC+, the upside was always lurking. And the Yankees clearly saw it.

Now 29 years old, Bellinger is off to a red-hot start in pinstripes. Through just three games, he’s slashing .400/.357/.700 with one homer, six RBIs, and a 151 wRC+. His swing looks sharp, the bat speed is back, and he already launched a 451-foot missile that reminded fans of the player who once terrorized pitchers as a Dodger.

The Yankees are paying him $26.25 million this season, but the Cubs kicked in a few million to soften the blow. For New York, that’s a bargain — especially if Bellinger puts together a bounce-back year and triggers his 2026 player option.

More Than Just a Bat

Bellinger isn’t just helping the Yankees at the plate. He’s also provided gold glove-caliber defense in centerfield — a much-needed improvement over Aaron Judge’s advanced fielding metrics from 2024. Bellinger has also shifted to left field when Jasson Dominguez has been out, showcasing his defensive flexibility.

That versatility matters for the Yankees, who are still feeling the sting of Judge’s critical World Series error last fall. Adding a true defensive anchor in center gives the pitching staff more confidence and allows Boone to tinker with his outfield combinations as needed.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead: Future Extension or Free Agency?

If Bellinger keeps swinging like this, he’s likely to opt out of his contract after this season and hit free agency in search of a long-term deal. The Yankees could be tempted to extend him — but they’ll have plenty of competition.

Players like Kyle Tucker and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are expected to hit the market next winter, giving general manager Brian Cashman some intriguing choices depending on performance and team needs.

Still, for now, the Yankees are getting elite-level production and a high-upside player who came at a fraction of the price. Whether it’s just a one-year rental or the start of something longer, New York may have quietly pulled off one of the biggest steals of the offseason.