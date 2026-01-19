The Yankees have drawn a line in the sand, and they don’t seem interested in crossing it. Despite Cody Bellinger’s camp seeking a seven-year commitment, the Yankees remain firm on their offer of five years and $160 million, complete with multiple opt-outs.

General Manager Brian Cashman appears unwilling to stretch further for a player whose career has been defined by extreme volatility and nagging injuries, even after a resurgent 2025 campaign.

The Yankees are playing an extremely risky game with Cody Bellinger, betting that the market won’t meet his asking price. But if another team calls their bluff, the Bronx Bombers will be forced to pivot to internal options that come with their own sets of questions.

Option 1: The Enigma of Jasson Domínguez

The most immediate internal solution is “The Martian,” Jasson Domínguez. The 22-year-old got his first extended look in the majors in 2025, but the results were mixed. Over 123 games, Domínguez slashed .257/.331/.388 with 10 home runs and 23 stolen bases. While the speed is solid and his ability to impact the game from the left side of the plate is evident, his switch-hitting profile is currently lopsided.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As a right-handed hitter, Domínguez is well below average, failing to scare opposing pitchers or make consistent hard contact. Defensively, his transition to left field left a lot to be desired, with metrics grading him out as a below-average defender (-9 Fielding Run Value in 2025).

For Domínguez to seize the starting job long-term, the Yankees need to see a significant leap in his consistency from the right side and his reads in the outfield. At this moment, he projects more as a platoon bat than the franchise cornerstone he was hyped to be.

Option 2: The High-Upside Gamble of Spencer Jones

If the Yankees want to swing for the fences—literally and figuratively—they could turn to top prospect Spencer Jones. Jones is coming off an electrifying 2025 season in the minors, where he mashed 35 home runs and swiped 29 bases while slashing .274/.362/.571 across Double-A and Triple-A. His raw tools are staggering; when he makes contact, the ball absolutely flies off the bat, evidenced by his elite exit velocities.

However, the “when” is the problem. Jones struck out 179 times in 116 games last season, highlighting a swing-and-miss issue that could be exploited by major league pitching. Yet, his athleticism is elite, allowing him to run the bases well and cover ground in center field, potentially making him a better defensive fit than Domínguez. Jones fits Yankee Stadium like a glove—his left-handed power stroke is tailor-made for the short right-field porch.

While Domínguez has the edge in MLB experience, Jones has the higher ceiling. If Bellinger walks, don’t be surprised if the 6’6″ slugger steals the starting job in 2026, provided he can keep the strikeouts in check.