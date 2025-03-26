Mets prepared to call up top INF prospect following minors stint

Ronny Mauricio may finally get his chance to play on the New York Mets’ big league club full-time in 2025.

Mets give update on Ronny Mauricio’s 2025 outlook

Per SNY, Mets president David Stearns had this to say about the team’s plans for Mauricio this season (h/t New York Mets on SI’s Martino Puccio):

“Ronny’s going to spend a little bit more time down here to make sure that he’s fully in game shape,” Stearns said. “I expect that once he’s in game shape, he’s going to play here for a little while in the Florida State League, get some competition here, and then he is going to go to Triple-A. And once he’s there and feeling good, we know how talented this guy is and when there’s a need we wouldn’t hesitate to call upon.”

Mauricio’s nearing return from ACL injury for Mets

The 23-year-old tore his ACL in December of 2023. He underwent surgery the following month. Mauricio has not played in Spring Training thus far. Nevertheless, the Mets are confident that the 6’4″ talent will round into form in the minors. Mauricio could provide depth for New York at second base in 2025.

The Mets have had a position battle at second base between Luisangel Acuña and Brett Baty this spring, as starter Jeff McNeil is set to miss Opening Day with an oblique strain. Mauricio could enter that mix during the year.

Lauded for his exceptional power, coupled with his base-stealing capabilities, the Mets’ No. 10 overall prospect could build off of the seven stolen bases, nine RBIs and .248 batting average he earned in his rookie 2023 outing.