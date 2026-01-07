The New York Knicks are making their first roster transaction since the start of the season. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the team plans to waive two-way player Tosan Evbuomwan on Wednesday.

Knicks waive Tosan Evbuomwan

Evbuomwan was one of three Knicks players on a two-way contract, with Kevin McCullar Jr. and Trey Jemison taking the other two spots. Now, they have an open two-way spot with just about a month before the NBA trade deadline.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Evbuomwan was never a regular in head coach Mike Brown’s rotation, even with him deepening the bench among the recent injuries to the team. Evbuomwan appeared in only five games this season, all in garbage time, and did not score a point in any of his appearances.

Evbuomwan has shown flashes of being a solid NBA player, as he averages 7.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 50 career NBA games, most of which were spent with the Brooklyn Nets last season. However, the Knicks have no place for him to earn playing time, and they may look to upgrade the bench with veteran talent before the trade deadline.

Knicks could call up Dink Pate from the G-League for the final two-way spot

As for what the Knicks may do with the extra roster spot, they could leave it open for the foreseeable future until it has to be filled by league rules. They could also call up Dink Pate from the G-league and have him take the available two-way spot.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Pate was very impressive for New York during Summer League, and has spent the early part of the season with the Westchester Knicks. Perhaps he is now the leading candidate for their final two-way spot, and some NBA experience can help accelerate the prospect’s development.

The Knicks, meanwhile, will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. They are just 2-4 over their last six games, all without Josh Hart, and need to turn the tide now before they continue to slip in the Eastern Conference standings.