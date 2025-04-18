Giants tested Syracuse’s Kyle McCord ‘the most’ of any team during pre-draft visit

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been meeting with all of the 2025 NFL Draft class’s top quarterback options, doing their due diligence. One intriguing name that has been rising up draft boards is Syracuse QB Kyle McCord. The Giants hosted McCord on a top-30 visit earlier this week, where they, as the quarterback himself described, “put him to the test.”

Giants put Syracuse QB Kyle McCord to the test during top-30 visit

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, McCord shared some insight into his pre-draft visit with Big Blue. From the quarterback’s perspective, Big Blue didn’t take it easy on him, challenging him on the whiteboard during the meeting:

“They definitely put me to the test,” McCord told Eisen. “They want to know how well you process things, how quickly you can pick up information. With all the teams, they definitely were the one that tested me the most, but it was good. It was a lot of fun.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In attendance for this visit was, of course, Giants head coach Brian Daboll. McCord offered praise for Daboll and expressed excitement about the possibility of playing for the 2022 AP Coach of the Year:

“I spent most of the day with the [offense’s] staff,” McCord said. “They’re great dudes with a great back record of developing young quarterbacks as well. That would be a great spot to end up behind two great veterans as well.”

McCord affirmed that his meeting with the Giants was his last “intense test before the draft” after Eisen questioned. The Syracuse gunslinger also met in person with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints, and the New York Jets.

McCord could be an intriguing mid-round pick for the Giants

While fans speculate which direction the Giants might go with the No. 3 overall pick, and quarterback is certainly an option, they have continued to do their scouting on the mid-round prospects like McCord. He could be an intriguing selection for them on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

McCord was recently likened to San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy by Pro Football Focus’s lead NFL Draft analyst, Trevor Sikkema:

“McCord’s play from this past season reminded me of Brock Purdy,” Sikkema wrote. “McCord has a slightly stronger arm than Purdy, but both have a gun-slinger type of mentality without a Tier 1 or 2 arm for the NFL. They both win with anticipation, accuracy and, most of all, confidence. McCord is taller than Purdy (6-foot-3 compared to just under 6-foot-1). Purdy has been able to have a lot of success in a system and with a team that has surrounded him with good talent. McCord could find success in a similar situation with a coach who lets him play freely, as we saw in 2024.”

In 2024, McCord led the ACC with 4,779 passing yards, which also set an ACC record. He added a 34-12 TD-INT ratio while completing 66% of his passes. He is currently projected as a Round 3-4 selection from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.