UFC: Israel Adesanya wants a rematch with Sean Strickland next

Credit: Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

It’s been a rough year and a half for former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-5). Just a little more than two years ago, Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira to regain the middleweight title and was on top of the world with a 24-2 record.

In September 2023, Adesanya lost a lopsided decision to Sean Strickland to lose the middleweight title. Following that loss and nearly a year off, he returned to face Dricus Du Plessis. DDP submitted Adesanya in the fourth round of their fight. On February 1st this year, Adesanya faced Nassourdine Imavov at a Fight Night main event.

Adesanya looked good in the first round but was stopped just 30 seconds into the second round. After going 23-1 in his first 24 professional MMA bouts, the former UFC champion is just 1-4 in his last five. Many wondered if Adesanya would hang it up after this latest loss, but he’s ready to make his return and he is eyeing an opponent.

UFC Rematch

Adesanya said on his YouTube page that he wants a rematch with Sean Strickland (29-7). “So for me now, I told my coach already, it’s time. I just knew. And I have a feeling who I want to fight. You’ll like this one: I’ve gotta get some get back. Strickland. I’m going to get it back.”

“He beat me fair and square in Sydney,” Adesanya said. “5 – Nil. Just whooped my ass, badly. Again, that was one of the things that made me realize I need to slow down in my activity. I was fighting 3-4 times a year as champion. So I want to pull back now, because I’m older, I’m doing things different.”

Strickland is coming off a second loss to Dricus Du Plessis and honestly, a fight between the two makes all the sense for both fighters and the UFC. I think this is a fight that you’ll see materialize for later in the summer or early fall.