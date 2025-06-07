UFC 316 Live Results

UFC 316 goes down tonight in Newark with two bantamweight title fights headlining the show. in the main event, Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) will be defending his title against former champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley (18-2).

In the co-main event, Julianna Pena (11-5) will be defending her title against two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and former PFL champion Kayla Harrison (18-1). Follow along below for all the live results from tonight’s PPV in Newark.

UFC 316 Main Card Results

Merab Dvalishvili – Sean O’Malley

Kayla Harrison def. Julianna Pena by Submission – Round 2

Joe Pyfer def. Kelvin Gastelum by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Mario Bautista def. Patchy Mix by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kevin Holland def. Vicente Luque by Submission – Round 2

Prelims

Joshua Van def. Bruno Silva by TKO – Round 3

Azamat Murzakanov def. Brendson Ribeiro by TKO – Round 1

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Serghei Spivac by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Andreas Gustafsson def. Khaos Williams by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Cong Wang def. Ariane Lipski da Silva by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joo Sang Yoo def. Jeka Saragih by KO – Round 1

Quillan Salkilld def. Yanal Ashmouz by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

MarQuel Mederos def. Mark Choinski by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)