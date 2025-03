PFL World Tournament Brackets Announced

The PFL had their March Madness like bracket reveal last night where they announced the matchups for the entire first round of their World Tournament. The world tournament kicks off on April 3rd from Orlando, Florida and the tournament features 64 fighters across eight weight classes. Below is the full list of matchups from the press release that was sent out last night.



2025 PFL World Tournament 1: First Round Main Card:

ESPN2 and ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada)

Thursday, April 3 – 10 pm ET

Welterweight First Round Bout: Jason Jackson (18-5) vs. Andrey Koreshkov (28-5)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Jesus Pinedo (23-6) vs. Adam Borics (19-2)

Welterweight First Round Bout: Magomed Umalatov (17-1)vs. Logan Storley (16-3)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Jeremy Kennedy (19-4)vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (21-0-1)

2025 PFL World Tournament 1: First Round Early Card:

ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada)

Thursday, April 3 – 7 pm ET

Welterweight First Round Bout: Mukhamed Berkhamov (17-2)vs. Florim Zendeli (10-1-1)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Gabriel Braga (15-2)vs. Yves Landu (21-9)

Welterweight First Round Bout: Giannis Bachar (9-2)vs. Masayuki Kikuiri (10-2-1)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Nathan Kelly (11-3) vs. Taekyun Kim (10-1)

Welterweight Alternate Bout: Joseph Luciano (10-2) vs. Thad Jean (8-0)

Featherweight Alternate Bout: Fred Dupras (8-1) vs. Nathan Ghareeb (10-3)

2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round Main Card:

ESPN2 and ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada)

Friday, April 11 – 11 pm ET

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Magomed Magomedov (20-3)vs. Leandro Higo (23-6)

Women’s Flyweight First Round Bout: Taila Santos (24-4)vs. Juliana Velasquez (13-3)

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Savarjon Khamidov (16-0)vs. Jake Hadley (11-4)

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Ciaran Clarke (10-0)vs. Kasum Kasumov (16-1)

2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round Early Card:

ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada)

Friday, April 11 – 8 pm ET

Women’s Flyweight First Round Bout: Liz Carmouche (22-8)vs. Ilara Joanna (12-9)

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Ali Taleb (11-1)vs. Zebenzui Ruiz (12-3)

Women’s Flyweight First Round Bout: Kana Watanabe (13-3-1)vs. Jena Bishop (7-2)

Women’s Flyweight First Round Bout: Elora Dana (7-0) vs. Diana Avsaragova (6-1)

Bantamweight AlternateBout: Francesco Nuzzi (10-1) vs. Matheus Mattos (14-3-1)

Women’s Flyweight Alternate Bout: Ekaterina Shakalova (8-2) vs. Saray Orozco (8-6)

2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round Main Card:

ESPN and ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada)

Friday, April 18 – 7 pm ET

Middleweight First Round Bout: Impa Kasanganay (18-5) vs. Fabian Edwards (13-4)

Lightweight First Round Bout: Alexander Shabliy (24-4) vs. Brent Primus (15-4-0, 1 NC)

Lightweight First Round Bout: Gadzhi Rabadanov (24-4-2) vs. Marc Diakiese (18-7)

Lightweight First Round Bout: Mads Burnell (20-6) vs. Jay-Jay Wilson (10-1)

2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round Early Card:

ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada)

Friday, April 18 – 4:30 pm ET

Middleweight First Round Bout: Sadibou Sy (17-8-2, 1 NC ) vs. Dalton Rosta (9-1)

Middleweight First Round Bout: Josh Silveira (13-4) vs. Mike Shipman (17-4)

Lightweight First Round Bout: Clay Collard (25-14) vs. Alfie Davis (17-4-1)

Middleweight First Round Bout: Aaron Jeffery (15-5) vs. Murad Ramazanov (12-2)

Middleweight Alternate Bout: Khalid Murtazaliev (17-3) vs. Jordan Newman (7-0)

Lightweight Alternate Bout: Sergio Cossio (27-10-1) vs. Robert Watley (15-3)

2025 PFL World Tournament 4: First Round Main Card:

ESPN2 and ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada)

Thursday, May 1 – 10 pm ET

Light Heavyweight First Round Bout: Phil Davis (24-7, 1 NC) vs. Rob Wilkinson (19-3,1 NC)

Heavyweight First Round Bout: Valentin Moldavsky (13-4) vs. Sergey Bilostenniy (13-3)

Light Heavyweight First Round Bout: Antonio Carlos Jr (16-6, 2 NC)vs. Karl Moore (12-3)

Light Heavyweight First Round Bout: Karl Albrektsson (14-6) vs. Simeon Powell (10-1)

2025 PFL World Tournament 4: First Round Early Card:

ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada)

Thursday, May 1 – 7 pm ET

Heavyweight First Round Bout: Alexandr Romanov (18-3) vs. Tim Johnson (18-11)

Heavyweight First Round Bout: Linton Vassell (25-10) vs. Oleg Popov (19-1)

Light Heavyweight First Round Bout: Sullivan Cauley (6-1) vs. Marcelo Nunes (11-2)

Heavyweight First Round Bout: Pouya Rahmani (4-0) vs. Abraham Bably (5-1)

Light Heavyweight Alternate Bout: Alex Polizzi (11-4) vs. Rafael Xavier (13-8)