Khalil Rountree stepping in against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 297

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 297 has a new light heavyweight matchup on it’s main card. Aleksandar Raki? (14-3) will be making his return on the card as expected, but he finds himself with a new opponent. Rakic was supposed to have a rematch with former champion Jan Blachowicz.

However, the former champ needed surgery and as a result, he had to pull out of the fight. Rakic and former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka were angling to fight each other after that fight fell through, but Prochazka will not be ready until about March. The UFC decided that they wanted to keep Rakic on the January card.

We now know that Rakic will be taking on Khalil Rountree (13-5). This news comes via Marcel Dorff but it has not been confirmed yet by the UFC. Rountree just fought last weekend when he stopped Anthony Smith in the third round of their fight. That win was the fifth straight win for Rountree who started asking for a fight with Alex Pereira afterwards. A way to get closer to the champ is through a guy like Rakic.

UFC 297

Aleksandar Rakic found himself a win away from a title shot back in 2022. He was facing former champ Jan Blachowicz and with a win, he likely would’ve gotten a title shot. However, in the third round, he suffered a serious knee injury and has been sidelined ever since.

Prior to his knee injury, Rakic had won back-to-back fights over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith. Those wins don’t look as good as they did at the time and Rakic has been on the shelf for a while. It’ll be very important for his standing in the division for him to come out and have a tremendous performance at UFC 297. This should be a fun one with both men having so much on the line.