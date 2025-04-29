Jeff Molina signs with BKFC

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

BKFC has an extremely talented fighter in the prime of his career heading their way. Just a few years ago, Jeff Molina (11-2) was considered one of the best prospects in the UFC. On The Ariel Helwani Show today, Molina announced that he’s officially signed with BKFC. It’s a huge signing for Bare Knuckle considering how talented Molina is and considering the fact that he’s only 27-years-old.

Back in 2022, Molina was a ranked flyweight in the UFC and after defeating Zhalgas Zhumagulov, he was 3-0 inside the octagon. At the time of that win, Molina was 24-years-old and it looked like he was going to be a serious contender in the flyweight division. He was booked to face Jimmy Flick in January 2023 and things were looking great for him.

Unfortunately, Molina found himself wrapped up in the James Krause betting scandal and that resulted in Molina getting suspended. Molina detailed everything in today’s show with Helwani and talked through how difficult of a time it’s been for him over the past few years.

Molina’s suspension is coming up and after meeting with the UFC, the two parties agreed to part ways. It’s a bit of a shame because I do think Molina could be a real contender at flyweight and the flyweight division could use a fresh top contender.

The UFC’s loss in this case is BKFC’s gain. Molina is an extremely talented fighter and given his age, you could be looking at someone who could become a face for that promotion moving forward.