After falling short at UFC 309, what’s next for Michael Chandler?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 309, we saw a five-round rematch in the lightweight division. Former lightweight champion Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (35-10) was taking on former title challenger “Iron” Michael Chandler (23-9).

The winner of this fight was poised to be the next in line to face the winner of Islam Makhachev – Arman Tsarukyan for the lightweight title. From the opening bell, it felt like Charles Oliveira was in control on Saturday night. He came forward with a ton of forward pressure and he immediately had Chandler against the fence.

Oliveira would throw long combinations featuring knees and Chandler was always a bit out of range to land cleanly. Oliveira had a ton of success getting the fight to the ground. From the opening round through the fourth round, Oliveira was able to get Chandler down. He landed big shots and had Chandler in terrible positions.

That said, Chandler never stopped fighting. Entering the fifth round, Chandler knew that he needed a finish. He came out like a bat out of hell and emptied the gas tank. He hurt Oliveira badly and came close to securing a finish, but Oliveira survived. Oliveira was able to land a takedown and get the back of Chandler. Chandler picked him up and slammed him down twice as the crowd went nuts. The final bell sounded and Chandler fell short in his return at UFC 309.

What’s next after UFC 309?

Entering this fight, the only way I thought Michael Chandler would truly come out a loser is if he got finished early on. If he put on a good performance and showed how exciting he is, I didn’t think he could really lose in the grand scheme of things. Here is why. Even after losing, the fight with Conor McGregor is right there to be made. Chandler called McGregor out agains after UFC 309 and it’s the fight to make.

McGregor is supposed to return next year and there’s not an opponent that makes more sense than Michael Chandler. These two were supposed to fight in June before McGregor broke his toe which forced him out. They coached opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter and despite this detour for Chandler, the fight needs to happen. Whenever McGregor returns, he’s going to fight Michael Chandler.