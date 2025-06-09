After capturing the title at UFC 316, Kayla Harrison appears to be set for a superfight with Amanda Nunes

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 316, the women’s bantamweight title was on the line. Julianna Pena (11-6) was looking for her first successful title defense as she took on Olympic Gold Medalist and former PFL champion Kayla Harrison (19-1).

Harrison was the massive betting favorite entering the octagon, but Julianna Pena can never be counted out due to her incredible toughness. Many, including myself, figured that if Pena was going to retain her title, it would be due to her outlasting Harrison over the course of five rounds. However, it had to get to the championship rounds first.

In the first round, Harrison was able to land a big takedown and control Pena near the last half of the round. A big moment came when Pena hit Harrison with an illegal upkick which immediately caused her to lose a point. She found herself in a massive 10-8 hole after the first round.

Harrison was able to get another big takedown in the second round. She controlled Pena and appeared to be on her way to being up 20-17 after two rounds. Then suddenly she found a kimura with ten seconds left in the round and she torqued Pena’s arm viciously causing the tap leading to the crowing moment for Kayla Harrison at UFC 316.

Superfight Set after UFC 316

Kayla Harrison winning was the dream scenario for the UFC. It’s not that Julianna Pena – Amanda Nunes 3 wouldn’t be compelling in it’s own right, however, the matchup we have next is a dream matchup. Amanda Nunes has made it clear that she is planning on returning to the octagon. That was made even more clear on Saturday night when she stepped into the octagon to face off with the new champion.

These two were former teammates and envisioning a future where they’d have to fight, Amanda Nunes left American Top Team because of Harrison. There’s no bad blood there between these two, but Nunes recognized that it wouldn’t work with both of them training in the same gym.

After Nunes retired, it felt like we might not get this fight. However, once Kayla Harrison made the jump to the UFC, you could tell that Nunes was very interested in the matchup. Now, Harrison is 3-0 and she’s the bantamweight champion. The most decorated combat sports of all time on the female side of things will be facing off against the greatest female fighter of all time. Former teammates and you cannot script it any better.