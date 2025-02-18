Aaron Pico wants to sign with the UFC; Requests PFL to waive matching rights

Last month we learned that Aaron Pico (13-4) was heading to free agency. The Bellator / PFL top contender was instantly considered the hottest name on the MMA free agent market and it was clear that it would be a battle between the PFL and the UFC.

Dana White said shortly after the news broke about Pico being a free agent that the match makers were definitely interested in bringing in Aaron Pico. Donn Davis also posted that Pico was offered a new contract and a title fight to remain with the PFL and they expected him to re-sign with the promotion.

At the time, there was not a lot of information coming out of the Pico camp. Pico has been very quiet over the last month while many have speculated on his future. That changed today when Pico did multiple interviews where he made it clear where he wants to go. Aaron Pico wants to sign with the UFC.

Aaron Pico requests PFL release to sign with UFC

In speaking with MMA reporter John Morgan today, Pico laid out his frustrations over the last year. Pico fought Henry Corrales on the PFV vs Bellator card almost a year ago where he scored a first round finish. It was his third win in a row and it moved him to 9-1 in his last ten fights where his lone loss was due to injury.

The star prospect was finally reaching his potential at 27-years-old. Pico told Morgan today that he flew back from Saudi Arabia with Donn Davis and told Davis that he wanted to fight for the title. Davis agreed that the promotion needed to make it happen. However, it’s something that never materialized.

Three different times over the last year Pico said that his management team heard from the PFL and had a fight lined up for him only to have the fight fall through weeks in advance. Pico has grown incredibly frustrated and was relieved when his 30-month contract ended.

The PFL wants to keep Pico, but Pico wants to leave to sign with the UFC. Pico told Morgan today, “I want to be very upfront, I don’t want to fight in the PFL. I don’t want to fight in Bellator. I want to fight in the UFC. Donn Davis won’t give me my full release… Come on man, do what’s right and give me my full release.”

It doesn’t get much clearer than that. Pico is now waiting for an official offer from the UFC and his hope is that PFL waives it’s right to match. If you’re asking me, I think the promotion should just let Pico leave if that’s what he wants because if they want to create that fighter-first entity that they are talking about, it doesn’t help having disgruntled stars begging to leave.