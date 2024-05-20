Bottom 10 NFL Teams After the 2024 NFL Draft

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the BOTTOM 10 NFL teams following the 2024 NFL Draft. Plenty of teams with major question marks could outperform these rankings. Drop your thoughts on feedback in the comment section!

10) Bears

While they have had an active offseason, it’s still a high-variance roster that relies on a rookie QB to get them to the promised land. Their upside is stellar, which is why they’re not lower on this list, but there’s a lot we’ll need to see from Caleb Williams before we get a good feel of what Chicago can do this season.

9) Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in cap hell, Derek Carr isn't a ceiling raiser, and their division has not gotten any easier either. They're in a horrible position and the years of refusing to admit their window has closed is beginning to rear it's hideous face as their once stacked roster has become one of the worst in the league.

8) Raiders

The lack of starpower or reliable QB play makes it difficult to place the Las Vegas Raiders in any playoff picture even with how they played under Antonio Pierce. They’re simply not good enough right now, and the AFC is too stacked for them to make much noise.

7) Cardinals

Kyler Murray will be back under center for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024 and will have a new deadly weapon in first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr, however, this team lost some key pieces in the offseason. The Cardinals' defense is suspect and their offense still lack enough firepower to properly maximize Murray's talents. But with Murray running the show, Arizona should earn some wins next season.

6) Titans

The Tennessee Titans are banking on second-year quarterback Will Levis to take a big step forward this season in hopes of turning their franchise around in an up-and-coming AFC South. After firing HC Mike Vrabel, the Titans are moving in a new direction, but they need to rebuild the roster for new head coach Brian Callahan in the long-term.

5) Giants

Controversy surrounds the New York Giants under center as Daniel Jones hopes to come back strong from his ACL tear after a disastrous 2023 season. They improved their offensive line in free agency and added talent to major positions of need in the draft, but this will be a decisive year for head coach Brian Daboll and his lowly Giants roster.

4) Commanders

The Washington Commanders are entering a new era with a new front office, coaching staff, and franchise quarterback. Jayden Daniels will have some talent to play with, but new GM Adam Peters has his work cut out for him. It was a productive 2024 offseason, but this roster still has a ways to go before the Commanders will be competitive.

3) Broncos

The Denver Broncos settled for Bo Nix in the first round of this year's draft to give them some inkling of talent at quarterback. But it likely won't be enough as their roster continues to regress in talent across the board.

2) Patriots

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots finally parted ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick this offseason. As they head into a new era with head coach Jerod Mayo and rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the future is bright – but the present is not. New England’s roster is one of the worst in football right now.

1) Panthers

